Dogtown Apartment Complex Receives Community Thumbs-Up

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Size…parking…and sewage run-off.

Those seemed to be the biggest concerns among Dogtown residents who expressed doubts — or outright opposition — to a proposed $20 million apartment complex in the 6300 block of Clayton Ave., at Graham.

The plan for a five-story tall, 100 unit apartment building forwarded by Indianapolis-based Pearl Companies was the topic for a discussion at St. James the Greater School Thursday night attended by more than one-hundred residents.

“I think the five stories is just way too big for the area,” Dave Freeze told KMOX News just before the meeting got underway. “I mean, I am for development of that property — I just think that five stories is too big.”

Others who spoke during the meeting agreed that the design is the problem — one woman called the artist’s rendering “ugly”, adding it would not fix with the rest of the architecture seen throughout the Dogtown neighborhood.

Another concern — all of the extra plumbing that would go in for the apartment complex.

“Number one, the sewers can’t handle it,” opponent Margo Cavanaugh cited as her top concern. “We’re talking a hundred-plus units, single-bedroom units for $1,100 a month.”

Jeff Tegethoff with Pearl Companies said they came in expecting to hear some opposition from those who live in the area.

“We’ve been around since 1997 and we develop exclusively in urban areas,” he explained. “We’re really used to working with neighborhoods on finding a good fit for spaces that have become depleted. This is an empty lot that has been sitting there for quite awhile.”

Faced with repeated questions from residents about increased traffic, drastically reduced parking and more, the developers allowed that they would be willing to look at changing some of the aspects of their plan and that seemed to win over some of those who were on the fence coming into the public session.

In the end, the members of the Clayton-Tamm Community Association voted 54-23 in favor of waiving the three-story limit in their zoning variance, allowing the five-story proposal to move forward.

