Illinois Budget Action on Hold for Atleast Two Weeks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Illinois Senate is holding off on trying to pass a budget and reform package.

The “Grand Bargain” in Springfield addresses worker’s compensation reform, an income tax increase, the budget and a gambling expansion among other items.

Senate President John Cullerton originally planned to call it for a vote this week, but it’s not quite ready.

“If we need more time to pull this together, I’m going to consider that encouraging,” Cullerton says. “We have have a bunch of questions that have been posed by our members in the caucus – we are going to get those answered.”

Cullerton told the Senate that members should be prepared to vote when they return the week of February 7th.. The legislature and Governor Bruce Rauner have been fighting over a spending plan since he took office two years ago.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook