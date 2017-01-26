Lawmakers Say Missouri Inmates Should Keep Cable TV Channels

Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:19 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri representative tried to make the case Thursday that the nearly $1 million it costs to pay for cable TV in state prisons is too much. But Rep. J. Eggleston’s proposal to take away cable service and replace it with free antenna channels was met with resounding bipartisan resistance.

Prisoners pay for cable through a portion of the cost for small items such as sodas and candy bars bought at prison canteens, which are purchased using money inmates earn from working each day or from friends and family.

Eggleston said the money used for cable could be repurposed to fix prisons or create savings accounts for inmates for when they get released.

The committee largely opposed the idea, saying the inmates earned the money and the cable could be used as a disciplinary tool by being turned off.

One legislator had a personal connection Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. said cable channels have helped his brother learn about new subjects in prison.

“When I talk to my younger brother … we talk about things he wouldn’t pay attention to when he was out on the streets,” Franks said. “But now he’s learning about Greek mythology and a lot of other things he wasn’t in tune to before.”

The committee should focus on larger issues in the corrections department “other than taking TV away from our men and women who are inside these facilities,” Franks said.

