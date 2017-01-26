Madigan Seeks to Stop Workers’ Pay Until Budget Passed

Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:10 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General Lisa Madigan, budget impasse, Gov. Bruce Rauner, Illinois, legislators, Pay, politics, state workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is seeking to stop state worker pay until legislators and Gov. Bruce Rauner approve a spending plan.

A motion by Madigan filed Thursday in St. Clair County Circuit Court seeks to dissolve a preliminary injunction which allowed state workers to be paid during the budget impasse. Madigan asks the court dissolve Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s power to authorize payments to state employees on Feb. 28.

In a statement, Mendoza blamed Rauner for the budget impasse. She said state workers wouldn’t face a threat of no pay if he had proposed a balanced budget in 2015 or 2016.

GOP spokesman Steven Yaffe says it is outrageous Madigan is putting her father’s power politics ahead of hard-working families.

Madigan’s move comes as Senate leaders try to come up a bipartisan spending plan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia