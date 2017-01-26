Missouri House Approves Regulations for Uber, Lyft

Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:13 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft are one step closer to being able to operate statewide in Missouri.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In a 140-16 vote Thursday, the House passed a bill that would outline statewide regulations, such as a $5,000 fee, background checks and vehicle inspections. It will now go to the Senate for approval.

The legislation has moved quickly through the House after speaker Todd Richardson listed it as a priority at the beginning of the session.

Uber and Lyft say the regulations would make it easier to expand statewide. Municipalities currently have the power to create their own rules for the transportation companies.

Uber operates in St. Louis, Springfield, Columbia and Kansas City. Lyft started operating in Springfield Thursday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

