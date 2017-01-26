Missouri Senate Passes Measure Banning Mandatory Union Fees

Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: #moleg, Missouri Senate, Right to Work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s Republican-led Senate has passed a right-to-work bill to ban mandatory union fees.

Senators voted 21-12 on Thursday to send the bill to the House. House members last week passed an almost-identical bill.

Right to work has new momentum with Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ support. He says he’ll sign it if the GOP-led Legislature sends it to his desk.

Supporters say right to work will draw business to the state and give workers the choice not to pay into a union. Opponents say it’s an attempt to weaken unions and could lead to lower wages.

The Senate version of the bill includes a provision that would exempt current union contracts until they expire. That’s not in the bill passed by the House, which now is pending in the Senate.

