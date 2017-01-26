Murder-Suicide Possible in St. Louis County Crime Scene

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) – The deaths of two people in St. Louis County are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Police in Bellefontaine Neighbors say two men were found dead Wednesday night inside a home in north St. Louis County suburb. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the men appeared to have a self-inflicted wound, but an investigation continues.

Names of the victims have not been released.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook