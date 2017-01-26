Murder-Suicide Possible in St. Louis County Crime Scene

Associated Press January 26, 2017 7:36 AM
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) – The deaths of two people in St. Louis County are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Police in Bellefontaine Neighbors say two men were found dead Wednesday night inside a home in north St. Louis County suburb. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the men appeared to have a self-inflicted wound, but an investigation continues.

Names of the victims have not been released.

