Soccer Stadium Bill Takes Unusual Path Into Thursday’s Hearing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – There’s more than one way to score a goal in soccer, and apparently more than one way to get a soccer stadium funding bill through the St. Louis board of aldermen. Usually Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia would introduce a bill that had to due with Ward 6, which she oversees, but this bill to help fund a $200 million soccer stadium near Union Station was brought by the committee chairman, Steve Conway.

The Aldermanic Ways and Means Committee meets Thursday at 10 a.m., to consider whether to ask the full Board of Aldermen to place a measure on the April ballot asking voters to OK about $60 million in taxpayer funds for the project. The committee met last week but adjourned without a vote.

That’s becuase the bill was locked in a 4-4 tie between aldermen. Ingrassia says questions remain about whether the cost of the stadium to taxpayers is a smart move and fits the goals of the city’s budget and credit rating.

Alderman Scott Ogilvie warned the ‘use tax’ increase might not be enough to cover the city’s portion of the bill, meaning more tough decisions down the road.

“The reality is, the stadium does not generate revenue to the city,” Ogilvie says. “And it’s an expense we’ll have to bare, when we we’re having a hard time paying for other stuff that people want and need.”

His most prominent selling point against the stadium, is that money should be spent on police officers. He says sometimes city residents can call 911, and get a busy signal due to a lack of officers.

Plans call for the stadium to be built near Union Station. MLS officials are expected to announce two new expansion teams this fall that would begin play in 2020.

