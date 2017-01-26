St. Charles Police Arrest 3 After Chase of Stolen County Vehicle

ST. CHARLES (KMOX) – Three arrests were made by police after a teenager stole a St. Charles County Deptartment vehicle, early Wednesday morning, according to St. Charles County Police.

Police located the stolen vehicle through it’s internal GPS system at 7:48 a.m., with 18-year-old Cole McCall behind the wheel. He tried to evade police, heading south on Highway 94, near Interstate 70 but officers successful used tire deflation devices to stop him.

It turns out, McCall was involved in multiple crimes just a few hours before that. Police say two suspects were reportedly searching through opened residential garages and looking into cars parked outside, along Starksville Street in the New Town subdivision.

Police found 23-year-old Matthew Hollman in the area, in possession of stolen property. He was allegedly working with 21-year-old Shyler Sandbothe who was found in a nearby vehicle, full of stolen property, police say. During the interrogation process, police learned that Cole, was also with the two earlier in the evening.

McCall’s chase with police began on Highway 94 at Highway B, just a few miles from the location of the car robberies.

Hollman has been charged with second-degree burglary; McCall was charged with stealing a vehicle, first-degree property damage 1st and tampering; and Sandbothe was charged with possession of drug paraphenalia, but released from custody.

Bonds for the two men were set at $20,000 each.



