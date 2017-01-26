This Chip Bag Can Tell When You’ve Been Drinking

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A chip bag that can detect whether you have been drinking — and if you have — hook you up with an Uber coupon code.

Sound too good to be true? It’s not, thanks to Tostitos, Mother’s Against Drunk Driving and Uber.

In an attempt to raise awareness for responsible driving after the Feb. 5 Super Bowl, the chip-maker partnered with MADD and Uber to create “alcohol sensor bags,” special Tostitos bags that can tell if you’ve been drinking.

“We wanted to make sure that as people were celebrating, they were also partying responsibly,” says Jennifer Saenz, chief marketing officer for Tostitos maker Frito-Lay. “We thought it was an opportunity to begin a conversation with consumers about drinking and driving, and about responsibility, in a really fun and engaging way.”

The bag is not a breathalyzer and won’t give you an exact measurement of your blood alcohol level, USA Today reports, instead it detects any traces of adult beverages on your breath.

If the bag doesn’t detect alcohol, the front of the bag will light up green. If alcohol is detected, the front will flash a red steering wheel with a “Don’t Drink and Drive” message along the bottom.

It will also flash an Uber code that you can use to get a discounted ride home. The bag also uses near-field communication technology, allowing fans to tap the bag with their phone to call a ride, Adweek reports.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find these chips at your local grocery store, as they won’t be sold to the public.

WATCH: USA Today was able to get its hands on one and confirm that it does work.

But, Frito-Lay will be giving out 25,000 $10 Uber discounts to those who purchase any of its chips between now and the Super Bowl as part of its effort to make sure people get home safely.

“Our goal is to remove 25,000 cars from the roads that Sunday evening,” Saenz says. “Whether watching the big game at a friend’s house or at a local bar, a safe ride home is just a few easy taps away. By simply entering a participating Tostitos UPC code in the Uber app, fans nationwide can receive $10 off an Uber ride.”

