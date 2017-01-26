Man Impersonates US Marshal, Dupes Girlfriend Into Buying Lamorghini

UNION, Mo. (KMOX) – A Union man admits to falsely claiming to be a federal agent.

Timothy Rossell,29, who used the names Austun Gardner and Austyn Labella, reportedly told two different women he was dating that he was a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

He accepted gifts from both of them including a new Lamborghini.

The plot unraveled when one of the women discovered suspicious paperwork, which turned out to be a counterfeit U.S. Marshal service ID and equipment.

After pleading guilty, Roselli faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook