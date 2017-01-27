2016 Strong For Local Real Estate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-It wasn’t the second hottest market in the nation as one expert had predicted, but 2016 was a very good year for local real estate.

Closings were up 7 percent. Prices up a modest 3.3 percent and homes sold 11 percent faster than in 2015.

Coldwell Banker Gundaker President Jim Dohr says a lot of things came together to make it happen, “You couple increasing jobs and a little better local economy with very low interest rates and affordability and that’s a recipe for a very good housing market.”

Dohr says as 2017 gets underway, the supply of homes on the market here is the lowest it’s been in at least a decade. Despite that, he only expects prices to increase modestly this year. “I read an article last week which said the Midwest is the new frontier in real estate, especially for millennials because of affordability. We’re just in a very unique spot here where prices are very modestly appreciating and that’s a good thing.”

He says if you have put a properly priced home on the market, it’s going to sell in a hurry.

