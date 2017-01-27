Belleville Obit Says Woman Died of Watching Trump Inauguration

January 27, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Belleville, Belleville News-Democrat, Canada, cause, citizen, death, die, Donald Trump, Heaven, humor, inauguration, obit, obituary, President, protest, Robin Porch

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The family of Robin Porch portrayed her ‘healthy sense of humor’ in the grandmother’s obituary on Tuesday in the Belleville News-Democrat. She died in her home last Friday, and the family claims the cause-of-death was President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The obit ran in Tuesday’s paper and was written by Porch’s daughters, Ashli Sparks and Sara Field, the BND reports.

They say the family was split on it’s approval of the 45th President of the US, but there was apparently no denying Porch’s disgust. The obit played off a joke that became popular of US citizens, some very popular celebrities, saying they would move to Canada is Trump was elected.

“With Trump as president, Canada wasn’t far enough, so she moved to Heaven.”

You can read the entire obituary, here.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

KMOX/AP copyright

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Like us/Follow us

News

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia