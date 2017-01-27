Belleville Obit Says Woman Died of Watching Trump Inauguration

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The family of Robin Porch portrayed her ‘healthy sense of humor’ in the grandmother’s obituary on Tuesday in the Belleville News-Democrat. She died in her home last Friday, and the family claims the cause-of-death was President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The obit ran in Tuesday’s paper and was written by Porch’s daughters, Ashli Sparks and Sara Field, the BND reports.

They say the family was split on it’s approval of the 45th President of the US, but there was apparently no denying Porch’s disgust. The obit played off a joke that became popular of US citizens, some very popular celebrities, saying they would move to Canada is Trump was elected.

“With Trump as president, Canada wasn’t far enough, so she moved to Heaven.”

You can read the entire obituary, here.

