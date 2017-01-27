Israeli Tech Company Moving to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “I believe the potential of having a start-up nation here in St. Louis is quite high.”

That’s what Guy Weitzman, founder and CEO of tech company Atomation told KMOX News on Friday, after it was announced Atomation is moving its headquarters from Israel to St. Louis.

The group BioSTL held a welcome ceremony at Ameren corporate headquarters, because Atomation is doing some work for the utility company.

BioSTL president Donn Rubin says its “GlobalSTL” pitch has been wildly successful in a number of countries, “We connect overseas companies with decision-makers in St. Louis’s largest corporations, health care systems, hospitals, and universities, providing access and attention to them they’d never get if they went to Silicon Valley or the east coast.”

The Ameren Corporation has two million utility poles to maintain across its system.

CEO Warner Baxter explains how their partnership with Atomation will work, “The project will connect dozens of poles in our system through the internet, using small low-cost sensor packs, which will allow us to remotely identify any issues should they be there, and ultimately respond more quickly.”

Atomation becomes the fifth from Israel, recruited by the BioSTL group’s global initiative, to move to St. Louis.

Twenty jobs will be created, initially, in sales and business development fields. CEO Guy Weitzman says job seekers should check out their website at http://www.atomation.net .

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook