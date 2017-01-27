NHL Centennial Fan Arena Visits St. Louis, Feb. 3-5

– The St. Louis Blues and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the NHL Centennial Fan Arena is coming to St. Louis, Feb. 3-5. An interactive traveling fan experience that will visit all NHL markets across North America in 2017, the NHL Centennial Fan Arena is part of the NHL’s Centennial festivities honoring a century’s worth of extraordinary players, teams, remarkable plays and unforgettable moments. The NHL Centennial Fan Arena will be open to the public on Friday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The experience, which will be located in front of Central Library on 1301 Olive St, is free of charge and open to fans of all ages. Before it opens to the public, all media are invited for an advanced tour of the fan arena on Friday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

· Museum Truck InteriorMuseum Truck – The main attraction is a 53-foot museum truck with an innovative interior featuring more than 1,000 square feet of interactive digital displays, original video content, historical memorabilia, and unique photo moments.

· Entertainment Truck – A second 53-foot trailer will host a giant video screen featuring team trivia and highlights,

The Rink (2)as well as a pop-out stage for special appearances.

· The “Rink” – A pop-up ball hockey rink will give youth hockey players a chance to shine with programmed games and clinics.

· Clear The Ice Zamboni® VR Experience – This never-before-seen VR experience allows fans from across North America to compete against each other in a race to resurface the ice. Fans will take a Zamboni VR Experience 2 (2)seat in a mini-Zamboni® ice resurfacer, feel cool air on their skin and their seat rumble, as they are tasked with creating the perfect sheet of ice – in virtual reality. All races will be timed and shared on a leaderboard.



· Stanley Cup® – The oldest and most revered trophy in all professional sports will make a special appearance.· RSVP Program – Fans attending the Centennial Fan Arena can RSVP at NHL.com/FanArena in advance of the event. The RSVP program includes pre-registration for the free activities at the Fan Arena including the CLEAR THE ICE Zamboni® VR Experience and photos with the Stanley Cup®, and will provide event reminder notifications (dates, times, locations, events, special appearances and more).

For more information and the most up-to-date schedule of events, please visit nhl.com/fan arena.

Schedule Of Events

Friday, Feb. 3

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Museum Truck, Clear The Ice Zamboni® VR Experience, Stanley Cup®, The “Rink”

Saturday, Feb. 4

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Museum Truck, Clear The Ice Zamboni® VR Experience, Stanley Cup®, The “Rink”

Sunday, Feb. 5

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Museum Truck, Clear The Ice Zamboni® VR Experience, Stanley Cup®, The “Rink”

About The NHL Centennial

The NHL’s Centennial celebration, honoring 100 years of NHL hockey, officially commenced on January 1, 2017 with the Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic™ outdoor game. Throughout the year, the Centennial celebration will include a variety of important content initiatives, ceremonies, recognitions, observances and special events. For more information, visit NHL.com/100, the central hub of all NHL Centennial news, content, videos, images, and NHL Centennial Fan Arena and NHL Centennial events.



