PHOTOS: 18-Years-Ago Today, Pope John Paul II Visits St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Catholics in the St. Louis area know exactly what they were doing on this day back in 1999.

Thousands were attending some part of Pope John Paul II’s 31-hour whirlwind visit to St. Louis.

Elizabeth Westhoff with the St. Louis Archdiocese says the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George were assigned to the Archbishop’s residence cook and clean for John Paul II stayed during his short visit.

“Some of the sisters took the pillowcases that he had slept on, and started cutting them into little pieces and affixing them to holy cards, prayer cards that had his image and a prayer, and then laminating those,” she says.

Westhoff has one of the cards as a keepsake.

“It’s amazing to know that he will be sainted this weekend, and now I have this amazing piece of history, both of St. Louis, as well as the Archdiocese and the universal church,” she says.

Stops on the tour included then Kiel Center for a youth rally, an ecumenical service at the Cathedral Basilica and a huge indoor Mass then Trans World Dome, now known as The Dome at America’s Center.



