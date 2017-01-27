Police Search for Suspect in CWE Insomnia Cookies Burglary

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police are searching for a suspect that robbed the Insomnia Cookies near the Central West End last weekend.

Police say an employee arrived at the Insomnia Cookies located at 226 N. Euclid around 10 a.m. and discovered the front door glass has been broken. The cash register drawer was also missing.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 35-year-old black male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark colored skull cap, coat, and blue jeans.

He was last seen on surveillance cameras walking northbound of Euclid with the cash register drawer. Surveillence cameras captured him near the corner of Euclid and Delmar.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact 911 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

