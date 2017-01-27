Polls: Lyda Krewson Holds Lead in St. Louis Mayoral Race

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Alderwoman Lyda Krewson has stretched her lead in the crowded race for St. Louis Mayor.

Scott Faughn of the Missouri Times join KMOX’s Mark Reardon to give his latest poll results, which have Krewson leading at 29 percent. Alderman President Lewis Reed is in second place with 18 percent, followed by Alderman Antonio French at 13 percent.

“Lyda Krewson has half of the white vote, and about 10 percent of the African-American vote,” Faughn says. “And you see some of the other cross over, but essentially the racial breakdown seems to be where this race sits right now.”

Everybody else, Faughn says, has less than 8 percent support.

Faughn also learned that crime is the top-of-mind topic for St. Louis city voters as they consider a replacement for Mayor Francis Slay. He says thats becuase it’s one concern that crosses all demographic barriers.

“All these other issues are somewhat split,” Faughn says. “Every subset however you dice the numbers there’s at least two out of every five voters that’s top priority as crime.”

Economic development is a distant second when it comes to voter concerns.

The poll also found that more than 60 percent of those surveyed oppose the idea of using tax dollars for a new soccer stadium, versus only 22-percent in favor.



