Protesters May Face ‘Buffer Zone’ Outside of Planned Parenthood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Anti-abortion demonstrators outside of the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis may soon face new rules.

A St. Louis Alderwoman wants to create a 15-foot buffer zone on the public sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood, to keep protesters farther away from women going into the clinic.

“The demonstrators will be less able to actually stick their hands into peoples cars or confuse them,” Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia says. “A lot of the demonstrators wear vests that indicate that that’s where someone should stop and check-in. It’s just confusing and problematic.”

Ingrassia’s goal is to creative a balance between protesters and women accessing the clinic.

Protesters are expected to argue the law is unconstitutional, that it hinders their First Amendment rights to talk with Planned Parenthood patients.

The bill has not been discussed for a hearing in committee.

