Senate Approves Right-To-Work Bill, Adds Grandfather Provision

January 27, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: August, bill, contract, deal, employee, eric greitens, Governor, House, Missouri, Right to Work, Senate, State, union

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMOX) – Right-To-Work is continuing its fast track through the Missouri legislature, with a big step towards becoming law.

The Missouri Senate voted 21-12, in favor of the bill which is slightly different from the Missouri House’s version. The extra provision protects all union contracts already in effect when the bill would become law in August.

Next, either the House will take up the Senate version, or the Senate can take the House’s version. Gov. Eric Gretiens has promised to sign the final bill.

Democrats say the legislation will bring down pay and benefits for all Missouri employees, union or non-union. Republicans like Dan Brown say Right To Work something people need to survive in the business world.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia