Senate Approves Right-To-Work Bill, Adds Grandfather Provision

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMOX) – Right-To-Work is continuing its fast track through the Missouri legislature, with a big step towards becoming law.

The Missouri Senate voted 21-12, in favor of the bill which is slightly different from the Missouri House’s version. The extra provision protects all union contracts already in effect when the bill would become law in August.

Next, either the House will take up the Senate version, or the Senate can take the House’s version. Gov. Eric Gretiens has promised to sign the final bill.

Democrats say the legislation will bring down pay and benefits for all Missouri employees, union or non-union. Republicans like Dan Brown say Right To Work something people need to survive in the business world.



