St. Louis Woman Accused Of Shooting Lover To Death

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An apparent “lover’s quarrel” ended in murder, Thursday morning, in St. Louis.

Police say 46-year-old Lisa Singleton shot and killed 37-year-old Kieloah Phonixe during an argument in a home at Margaretta at Taylor.

Poice say the two were involved in a relationship.

Singleton is charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action.

Her bond is set at $500,000.

