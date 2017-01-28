TIAM Saturday January 28th

On this last Saturday in January we talked Cardinals baseball, found out what events the proposed soccer stadium could bring to St. Louis, got Harry’s take on the Oscar nominations and his review of “The Founder”, and, of course, celebrated birthdays.

Group tickets for the upcoming Cardinals’ season are now available. This morning, Ticket Sales Director Martin Coco told us what we need to know about bringing your group to Busch Stadium. You can hear that here. To find out more, go to the Cardinals’ website here.

Backers of the proposed soccer stadium say that if the facility is built, it will serve as more than just the home of a Major League Soccer franchise. St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito joined us to talk about what other events might be held there. You can hear that conversation here.

Last weekend, Harry Hamm gave us his prediction for the Oscar nominations, this morning he gave us his recap. He also talked bout Michael Keaton’s new movie about Ray Kroc called “The Founder”. It’s all here.

Those celebrating birthdays today include Hawkeye, a singer who used to date former Blues forward Geoff Courtnall and the young women who plays Alex on TV. That list is here

On Sunday, at 8:35 we’ll talk with an expert about how to determine if the news your reading is fake. We’ll also have the latest real news, sports, weather and much more.

Have a great day! We’ll check back with you tomorrow.

Maria and Brian

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook