TIAM Saturday January 28th

Maria Keena @kmoxmaria Brian Kelly @brpkelly January 28, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Alan Alda, Ariel Winter, Cardinals, Nick Carter, Sara McLachlan, SC STL, soccer, stadium, Susan Howard, the founder, The Oscars, Tickets

On this last Saturday in January we talked Cardinals baseball, found out what events the proposed soccer stadium could bring to St. Louis, got Harry’s take on the Oscar nominations and his review of “The Founder”, and, of course, celebrated birthdays.

Group tickets for the upcoming Cardinals’ season are now available. This morning, Ticket Sales Director Martin Coco told us what we need to know about bringing your group to Busch Stadium. You can hear that here. To find out more, go to the Cardinals’ website here.

Backers of the proposed soccer stadium say that if the facility is built, it will serve as more than just the home of a Major League Soccer franchise. St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito joined us to talk about what other events might be held there. You can hear that conversation here.

Last weekend, Harry Hamm gave us his prediction for the Oscar nominations, this morning he gave us his recap. He also talked bout Michael Keaton’s new movie about Ray Kroc called “The Founder”. It’s all here.

Those celebrating birthdays today include Hawkeye, a singer who used to date former Blues forward Geoff Courtnall and the young women who plays Alex on TV. That list is here

On Sunday, at 8:35 we’ll talk with an expert about how to determine if the news your reading is fake. We’ll also have the latest real news, sports, weather and much more.

Have a great day! We’ll check back with you tomorrow.

Maria and Brian

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia