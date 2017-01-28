Billikens Lose 11-Point Lead, Game To G.W.

January 28, 2017 9:27 PM
Filed Under: Saint Louis Billikens, George Washington Colonials

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Tyler Cavanaugh scored 18 points and George Washington erased an 11-point second-half deficit and earned its third straight win, beating Saint Louis, 63-55 on Saturday afternoon.

Jaren Sina gave the Colonials the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 1:59 left to make it 56-53, and Yuta Watanabe and Cavanaugh combined to hit 5 of 6 from the line in the final minute to keep the Billikens at bay.

Cavanaugh was 8-for-8 shooting from the line and grabbed six rebounds in leading George Washington (12-9, 4-4). Patrick Steeves added 13 points and Watanabe added nine points and nine boards.

Saint Louis (6-15, 2-7), without leading scorer Jermaine Bishop for a dozen games, got a career-high 18 points from freshman Elliott Welmer.

George Washington shot 20 of 45 from the field (44.4 percent), but its three-game streak of hitting double-digit 3-pointers ended. The Colonials were 6 of 19 from deep.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia