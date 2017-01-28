First Female Coroner In Illinois Dies At Age 90

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – A longtime Metro-East public servant has died.

Former Madison County coroner Dallas Burke was 90.

The current coroner, Steve Nonn, says Burke was a trailblazer in her field, “She was an integral part in the growth of this agency, both by manpower and professionalism. With that came respect from the justice system – the judges and law enforcement agencies.”

As the first woman to hold the office of county coroner in Illinois, Burke served as Madison County’s chief medical examiner from 1972 until the year 2000, choosing not to run for an eighth term.

The Alton native’s husband owned a funeral home and was running for coroner when he died of a heart attack. It was then that Burke, a registered nurse, took over his ballot spot and won election as a Democrat.

Steve Nonn says Burke was forward-thinking in how she ran the office and never lost sight of its importance to those she served, “Her number one priority was to provide families a good, correct, professional investigation into a loved one’s death, so they’d have sufficient closure.”

Bonn says since taking office, he considered her to be a coroner emeritus and even came up with a mantra in her honor, “I just always go back to ‘What would Dallas do?’ That’s come to be referred to as WWDD. As long as I’ve followed that path and considered how that woman thought, I’d always feel good about decisions I’ve made.”

Visitation for Dallas M. Burke will be Monday, January 30 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services are planned for 10 am on Tuesday, January 31 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School or the Alton Symphony Orchestra.

