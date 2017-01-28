McCaskill, Slay Sound-Off On President’s Refugee Ban

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) took to Twitter on Saturday to criticize President Donald Trump’s call for a ban on some refugees entering the country.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay also issued a tweet on the matter:

Imagine the pain caused by an immigration policy based on bias and ungrounded fears. #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) January 28, 2017

In a separate tweet, Slay said, “Support the work of the International Institute. Reach out to your neighbors to reassure them that this isn’t what we all want.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook