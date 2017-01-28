Pipeline Protest in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There was a much smaller turnout for Saturday’s pipeline protest in downtown St. Louis than last weekend’s “Women’s March,” but no less vocal.

More than a hundred people chanted things like “No Water, No Life” and “We Stand With Standing Rock” as they marched down Market Street in reaction to President Trump’s call for the Dakota Access Pipeline construction to begin again.

KMOX News asked some of the participants why they feel so strongly about the issue. Here are some responses:

“Just to be part of something bigger than just me, and to help others. People over pipeline.”

“I think it’s more important to protect than to make money off something like this.”

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe claims the North Dakota to Illinois pipeline could threaten drinking water if allowed to cross underneath the Missouri River.

Developers say there’s no merit to that concern.

