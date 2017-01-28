Rallying for Refugees

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Dozens turned out Saturday afternoon in downtown St. Louis, hoping to send a message to the White House about its new refugee guidelines limiting who can come into the United States.

Chants of “Refugees In, Racists Out” could be heard from the park near Tucker and Pine.

One of the speakers – who covered his face with a red bandanna – specifically addressed any refugees who may have been in the crowd, “If you need to protect your identity by covering your face, do it. But, also know the people here surrounding you are here to help you.”

The speaker said he felt lucky because he was born a U.S. citizen, the child of an immigrant mother.

Another speaker said she’s a transplant from California who’s been working with refugees in St. Louis for more than three years, “I can’t imagine an America without refugees. People that fluently speak six different languages. People who’ve started their businesses over three times- once in their country, once in a refugee camp, and once in the U.S.”

