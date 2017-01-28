Two New Murder Cases In St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Homicide detectives are working two separate new cases in the city of St. Louis, this weekend.

The most-recent happened Saturday morning after 1:00 on Jefferson near Interstate 44.

Officers say one person was shot dead.

The other case happened late Friday night near the Hooters restaurant downtown.

Police say three people were shot, and one has died. The others are reportedly in stable condition.

No word on suspects in either instance.

