Chiefs Coach Guides AFC To Pro Bowl Victory

January 29, 2017 10:39 PM
Filed Under: Alex Smith, Andy Reid, NFL, NFL Pro Bowl, Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Andy Reid had a good time leading the AFC to a 20-13 victory over the NFC in a competitive Pro Bowl.

Alex Smith and Andy Dalton threw touchdown passes, and Reid reached into his bag of trick plays to entertain an announced crowd of 60,834 as the annual All-Star event made its debut in Orlando on Sunday night.

Smith threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Delanie Walker, Dalton tossed a 23-yarder to Travis Kelce, and Justin Tucker kicked a pair of field goals for AFC, which build a 20-7 lead before holding on for the victory.

Drew Brees threw a 47-yard TD pass to Doug Baldwin for the NFC. Matt Parter booted a pair of fourth-quarter field goals to keep the outcome in suspense until Lorenzo Alexander’s interception stopped a NFC drive led by Kurt Cousins, deep in AFC territory with just over a minute remaining.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia