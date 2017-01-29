Pro-Refugee Demonstrators Swarm Outside Of Airport

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Count St. Louis among the cities with airport protests against the White House order banning entry of citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

With chants of “This is what community looks like. This is what America looks like” and others, around a thousand people turned out Sunday outside Lambert Airport’s Terminal One drop-off area to let their voices be heard and their signs be seen.

Faizan Syed, the director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in St. Louis (CAIR), was one of the rally speakers leading chants for several hours. He stopped briefly to give KMOX News an assessment of the turnout, “I’m very amazed. It shows that Americans don’t like what Donald Trump is doing with his so-called Muslim ban. We are a country of immigrants and will always be a country of immigrants.”

Syed says there has been some local effect to the travel ban, “A Yemeni family, their 80-year-old grandmother got held up at JFK Airport for over 12 hours. Just this (Sunday) morning, she was released. An 80-year-old woman? What kind of security threat did she pose?”

Protest organizer Caleb Files says airport officials tried to limit the rally to 50 people and confine it to a small space, “I didn’t think that was right. So, I contacted the ACLU. We filed an injunction in district court to alleviate that. The airport got wind of that and caved to some of our requests.”

Files says he never had any intention for the gathering to get ugly, “Protests don’t have to be nasty and mean. We’re not here to get arrested. We’re just here as citizens of the region to let folks know immigrants are welcome here.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook