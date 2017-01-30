After Attack of 12 Y/O Girl, 2 Aldermen Speak Out on City’s Numerous Vacant Properties

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Vacant properties in St. Louis are not a new problem, and they have long been identified as a breeding ground for crime, as evidenced with the recent brutal attack of a 12-year-old girl.

She was abducted while walking to school earlier this month. The 12-year-old was taken to an abandoned house at 5325 Terry Avenue, sexually assaulted, her throat cut, and left for dead.

St. Louis police searched 100 vacant buildings in an eight-block radius of her disappearance to find her.

KMOX spoke with St. Louis mayoral candidate Alderman Jeffrey Boyd where the assault happened. The property was foreclosed in 2010 and is owned by U.S. Bank out of Kentucky.

In that same block, the city of St. Louis or Land Reutilization Authority (LRA) owns two other vacant properties, among dozens and dozens of other vacant, derelict properties.

There have been at least a dozen complaints, and Boyd says it’s common to have many Citizens Service Bureau complaints when properties are vacant.

He says it’s also common for bank-owned buildings not to pay taxes.

“We can send all the violation notices we want to to the bank but they totally ignore us.” When asked why legal action can’t be taken, Boyd says, “what the city has to do is put it in a special tax suit. There’s some legislation we have for people who won’t pay their bills.”

What about the procedure when a property is vacant and “unsecured,” meaning it’s not boarded-up? Boyd says if a notice goes out for a building to be boarded up, traditionally the city does it.

“Once they put them on a list where they’re like frequent violators, they don’t even give them notice anymore – they just keep going out and boarding it up.”

The property at 5325 Terry had at least three “unsecured” complaints, the most recent notice for a board-up going out Dec. 9, 2016, which according to the Citizen’s Service Bureau, was not executed.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus represents the 1st Ward, where the 12-year-old victim lives.

She says it is ridiculous that police had 100 vacant properties to search in an eight-block area for the kidnapped girl.

Tyus admits the city does not make vacant bank-owned buildings maintain the property, but suggests a time limit for the banks to clean up the properties before they’re torn down.

Boyd and Tyus on what needs to change

Boyd calls the Wells Goodfellow — the neighborhood where the 12-year-old girl was found abandoned.

one of the most challenged.

“There’s no focus on our distressed neighborhoods. The city of St. Louis has had a priority that the Central West End, and southern quarters of the city of St. Louis, is more important,” he says. “And until we have a mayor that’s going to put a strategy together, where we put a request for proposal out there because we actually have a plan, and we have developers bid on redeveloping our neighborhoods, things are not going to get any better.

“I have 24 years experience in housing development, I know how to get it done, but I don’t have the help and the resources.”

Boyd says, “the city spends too much time reacting to developers’ plans. So we spend the money that we leverage from the federal government to just pepper small progress throughout the city of St. Louis. … There’s no significant impact in that.

“But when you build 100 houses in a neighborhood, that’s huge, and the people feel better and they finally say, ‘Oh, good things are happening in my neighborhood,’ and they can be proud of their neighborhood again.”

Boyd says that’s not the case now.

“The city of St. Louis is only as strong as our weakest neighborhood, period,” he says. “What happens in Hamilton Heights and Wells Goodfellow impacts the people in Carondelet, Holly Hills, because when it happens in St. Louis, the world says St. Louis, they don’t understand neighborhoods.”

Boyd was asked what his vision is and where will the money come from. “Public safety is a high priority – housing development has to be a high priority because here’s a fact. When housing development and business development goes up, crime goes down.”

The mayoral candidate says the first thing that needs to be looked at is the overall budget for the city of St. Louis. He believes there are cost savings to be had in many city departments.

“In my first 100 days, what I want to do is go through every department and make sure they’re running effectively and efficiently,” Boyd says.

Tyus says from when since she first became an Alderwoman in 1991 to 2003, and again came back in 2013 to the present, there have been numerous public safety bond issues.

“And we tell the people we’re going to get more police, we’re going to get more fire, we’re going to tear the buildings down, we’re going to board the buildings up, but I haven’t found that to be where we put our resources,” she says.

Tyus contends with passage of public safety bond issues, but says there are still hundreds of vacant properties – many owned by the city – that are unsecured and magnets for crime.

And she holds the mayor of St. Louis and the Board of Aldermen responsible.

“The city is the worst slumlord owner and bank,” Tyus says. “How is it we have money for all of these sports facilities, but we don’t have money to have enough police officers, and we don’t have enough money to protect our youngest citizen? [There’s] something wrong with that.

“There’s a value system that’s missing, and it does start with the person who’s supposed to say, ‘The buck stops here’ — the Board of Aldermen and the mayor.”

