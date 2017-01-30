AUDIO: On Today’s Date in 2000 The Rams Won Super Bowl 34 By 1 Yard

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s still know simply as ‘the tackle.’

That’s what we now call Mike Jones’ last second tackle of Kevin Dyson on the one-yard line to end Super Bowl 34, preventing a touchdown that would’ve tied the game, pending an extra point.

The then ‘St. Louis’ Rams won 23-16 over the Tennessee Titans. Hopefully the sound from that final play will take you back to time before you even knew the name of the most hated man in St. Louis – Stan Kroenke.

The call was made by Westwood One/CBS Radio Sports broadcaster Howard David.

