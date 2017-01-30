Breaking: MLB Hands Down Punishment in Cardinals Hacking Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals will be forced to give its top two draft picks and $2 million the Houston Astros, as a result of the 2014 hacking scandal involving former scouting director Christopher Correa.

The draft picks were No. 56 and 75 overall in the 2017 MLB Draft, coming on June 12-14, and the Cardinals must pay the Astros the money within 30 days. Also, Correa has been placed on the permanently ineligible list, a list that includes Pete Rose.

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., and general manager John Mozeliak on the punishments from MLB:

“We respect the Commissioner’s decision and appreciate that there is now a final resolution to this matter,” said DeWitt. “Commissioner Manfred’s findings are fully consistent with our own investigation’s conclusion that this activity was isolated to a single individual.” “This has been a long and challenging process for all of us, especially those within our baseball operations department,” said Mozeliak. “We have learned a great deal along the way and we have taken additional steps to ensure that something like this doesn’t ever happen again.”

When the Cardinals first became aware of the allegations, the team hired former US Attorney Jim Martin and the law firm of Dowd Bennett to conduct an internal investigation of the matter and to assist the United States Justice Department with its investigation. The Government’s investigation, the team’s investigation and the Commissioner’s investigation all revealed that the breach of the Astros’ database was isolated to the actions of a single individual.

The Astros called the ruling by MLB ‘unprecedented,’ and released a statement, Monday:

“The Houston Astros support MLB’s ruling and award of penalties. This unprecedented award by the Commissioner’s Office sends a clear message of the severity of these actions. Our staff has invested a great deal of time in support of the government, legal and league investigations and are pleased to have closure on this issue. We are looking forward to focusing our attention on the 2017 season and the game of baseball.”

Correa was sentenced in July to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay $279,038 in restitution after pleading guilty to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer from 2013 to at least 2014. When he pleaded guilty in January, Correa had maintained he found proprietary Cardinals’ information in the Astros’ database.

Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. previously stated he was a aware the punishments from MLB would be stated this offseason. DeWitt had blamed the hack on “roguish behavior” by a handful of individuals.

“We are in the process of finishing up our investigation,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last October. “I wish it had gotten a little more help a little sooner from the U.S. attorney’s office. But the cards come up how they come up, and we’re going to finish our investigation, and there will be a resolution of that during this offseason.”



