Gunfire Strikes School Bus in North St. Louis

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No children were injured after a school bus was struck by gunfire Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.

It happened about 3:45 p.m., when shots struck the bus near the intersection of Shreve and Lee.

Four children were reportedly on the bus, but all escaped injury.

The bus driver was reportedly hurt by shattered glass, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

There’s not word on a motive or any suspects at this time.

