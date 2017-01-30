Illinois State Police to Increase Safety Patrols for Super Bowl

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No matter where you plan on watching this Sunday’s Super Bowl, make sure you don’t drink and drive.

“Don’t Drink and Drive” is the message from the local district of the Illinois State Police, which is rolling out its enforcement plans for the Super Bowl this year.

They will be strictly enforcing what are known as the “Fatal 4” moving violations which include; DUI, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belt compliance.

Last year, Illinois State Troopers issued nearly 2,500 Fatal 4 citations statewide, 200 of which were alcohol related arrests almost doubling the year before.

State Police will be conducting roving patrols and roadside safety checks in high fatality areas all weekend long.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook