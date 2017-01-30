KMOX Profiles: Clowns on Call

January 30, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Angie Smart, Circus Flora, Claire Wedemeyer, Clowns-on-Call, Debbie Monterrey, KMOX Profiles, St. Louis Symphony

Laughter is the best medicine. Claire (Claire the Clown) Wedemeyer of Circus Flora’s Clowns on Call program and Angie Smart, 1st violinist for the St. Louis Symphony (and SymphonyCares), spread joy and laughs at area children’s hospitals. Debbie Monterrey takes a closer look.
