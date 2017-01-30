Local Doctor Fears Not Returning Home After Travel Restrictions

January 30, 2017 9:08 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local doctor fears that he may not ever see his parents again, because of the President’s travel restrictions.

St. Louis University Dr. Samer Alkaade’s 80 and 73-year-old parents are back in his native Syria, where they returned to be with their dying daughter.

With the new restrictions Alkaade, who’s been in the US since the 90’s, doesn’t know if he can go back home if they need him.

“Right now, I’m just trying to come up with a plan if my parents got sick, and they needed my help,” Alkaade says. “How am I going to be able to do that…I don’t know right now.”

He says he understands the need for security, but believes the already extensive vetting process can be improved without dividing families. He also believes the order will help extremists recruit more followers.

“Make it even more dangerous for us to go and visit back home,” Alkaade says. “At the same time, I can not bring my family to live with me here. So, it’s making double hits on us.”

Alkaade says he wants America to be the safest place on earth, but says it can be done without making it so hard on so many people.

