New Bill to Cut Down on Drivers Cutting-Through Alleys

January 30, 2017 7:51 PM
Filed Under: aldermen, alderwoman, alleys, bill, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Driving through alleys in St. Louis would be against the law for most people, under a new bill introduced by a city Alderwoman.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus says cut-through artists are racing down alleys like their own personal highway.

“Alleys are a right-of-way that, that really, belongs to the property owners…” Tyus says. “It’s not ever supposed to have that kind of traffic, where you have people going through.”

Tyus was asked why elected officials should be able to drive through the alleys.

“I have to drive through my alleys all the time. When people come and have problems about the alley,” Tyus says. “you actually have to go through them…I actually meet people out there. So, I don’t want to make it illegal to do my job.”

She adds some motorists are racing through alleys at 50 miles an hour, while others are dumping trash.

Tyus wants only property owners, renters, emergency personnel and elected officials allowed to drive in alleys. Fines would range from $100 to $500.

The bill will be debated in committee.

