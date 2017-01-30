Production Group to Hold ‘Hug-In’ This Weekend in South St. Louis

January 30, 2017 8:32 PM

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Could the answer to the divisiveness in this country be as a simple as a hug? Well, some St. Louisans think that could be the case.

The non-profit Gitana Productions will be holding a “HUG-IN” on Saturday, February 4 on Grand Blvd in south St. Louis. Executive Director Cecilia Nedal says a hug says a lot more than just talking about diversity.

They will line up volunteers, including police officers, to give hugs along South Grand.

“We’re going beyond being just diverse. We are reaching out, because we want people to feel those ‘warm fuzzies’ that come from a hug,” Nedal says.

The HUG-IN will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. at four locations on South Grand between Arsenal and Winnebago. The locations include Carpenter Library, Jay International Foods, Aldi’s and Rooster.

“You can have diversity in the room, but if people do not embrace whether its a hug or something else, it does not resonate,” Nedal says.

Nedal was a guest of Jane Deuker.

For more information, please contact info@gitana-inc.org or visit their Facebook page for details.

