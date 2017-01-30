Reports: MLB Hands Down Punishment in Cardinals Hacking Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals will be forced to give its top two draft picks and $2 million the Houstson Astros as a result of the 2014 hacking scandal involving former scouting director Christopher Correa, reports multiple media outlets.

The draft picks are Nos. 56 and 75 overall in the 2017 MLB, coming on June 12-14.

Correa was sentenced in July to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay $279,038 in restitution after pleading guilty to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer from 2013 to at least 2014. When he pleaded guilty in January, Correa had maintained he found proprietary Cardinals’ information in the Astros’ database.

Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. previously stated he was a aware the punishments from MLB would be stated this offseason. DeWitt had blamed the hack on “roguish behavior” by a handful of individuals.

“We are in the process of finishing up our investigation,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last October. “I wish it had gotten a little more help a little sooner from the U.S. attorney’s office. But the cards come up how they come up, and we’re going to finish our investigation, and there will be a resolution of that during this offseason.”

