Soccer Stadium Funding Bill Scores with Aldermen

ST. LOUIS–MO-(KMOX) Aldermen give first-round approval to put a soccer funding plan before city voters on the April ballot.

The vote was 17-9 in favor, but those against spoke for most of the morning warning against passage.

“It seems like we’re dancing to the tune of pro-sports when there are a lot of other dire needs,” said southside Alderman Tom Villa.

Northside Alderman Sam Moore says constituents in his impoverished ward told him over the weekend they’re against the soccer stadium.

“I had a meeting Saturday with my people, and they told me no, no, no,” Moore said, “What is wrong with us?” he asked holding up a poster of abandoned buildings in his ward, “I keep telling you over and over again that you’re urinating on my leg and it’s not water; it’s not raining.”

Northside alderwoman Sharon Tyus, who also voted no, accused backers of trying to sneak the plan past voters who are usually looking the other way in April.

“People like to have elections in April when the least amount of people vote,” Tyus said.

Backers of the plan carried the day, arguing that for all its faults the soccer stadium construction would create jobs and bring more people downtown spending money at hotels, restaurants and bars. Also, they noted, the board is not approving the stadium, only approving a plan to let voters have the final say.

Next step: The board must give the bill final passage on Friday. Then supporters will ask a judge to put it on the April ballot.

Sponsoring Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, who represents the area where the stadium would sit, says the bill hinges not only a judge putting it on the April ballot, and on public support at the polls, but on Missouri Governor Greitens providing the state-owned land for the stadium for free, or at a very low lease.

