VIDEO: KMOX Talks to Elizabeth Snyder in In-Depth Interview

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Elizabeth Snyder, widow of slain St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, sat down for an in-depth interview with KMOX’s Carol Daniel, discussing her life before and after the tragic death of her husband.

Topics include how she and Blake met and what their relationship was like, how she is handling being a new single mother, and how she is turning a tragedy into awareness.

