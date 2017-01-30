Washington University Dean of Students Facing Porn Charge

Associated Press January 30, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Child porn, Child pornography, Justin Carroll, Washington University, WashU

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A dean of students at Washington University in St. Louis has been indicted on federal child pornography charge, the U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis said Monday.

Justin Carroll, 67, of University City, is charged with access with intent to view child pornography. Bond was set at $100,000. Carroll could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His attorney, Paul D’Agrosa, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

In addition to serving as dean of students, Carroll was interim athletic director at Washington University before announcing earlier this month that he was retiring for personal reasons, ending a 36-year career at the university.

An indictment said Carroll, using an alias “MOperv,” was caught with videos featuring prepubescent boys. The indictment was filed Wednesday and unsealed Monday.

U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan said investigators didn’t discover any wrongdoing connected to Carroll’s university responsibilities.

The university said in a statement that it has assisted police in the investigation and placed Carroll on leave as soon officials learned of the allegations, preventing access to students or other members of the university community and barring access to university computer network resources.

The university also launched its own investigation.

“While our investigation is ongoing, at this point, we have no reason to believe that Mr. Carroll had inappropriate interactions with any member of the university community or any participant in university programs,” the statement said.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia