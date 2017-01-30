WATCH: No Puppies This Year – Budweiser’s 2017 Super Bowl Trailer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Anheuser-Busch has released a 15-second teaser to its Super Bowl ad called “Born The Hard Way.”

It tells the story of Adolphus Busch’s journey from Germany to St. Louis in 1857.

The teaser just shows a man walking into a saloon with only these short words: “Don’t look like you’re from around here.”

It’s about the self-made man and the American Dream.

A-B’s vice president of marketing says the ad is relevant in today’s climate, but is not meant to make a political statement.

