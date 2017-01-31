21-Year-Old Inmate Found Dead in St. Louis Justice Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 21-year old man that was being held in the St. Louis Justice Center has been found dead.
Maleek Chambly was found unresponsive in his bed after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say his death is suspicious and they are investigating.
The cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy is being performed.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)