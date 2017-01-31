21-Year-Old Inmate Found Dead in St. Louis Justice Center

January 31, 2017 9:42 PM
Filed Under: dead, homicide, Justice Center, Maleek Chambly, St. Louis, suspicious, unresponsive

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 21-year old man that was being held in the St. Louis Justice Center has been found dead.

Maleek Chambly was found unresponsive in his bed after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say his death is suspicious and they are investigating.

The cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy is being performed.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia