Best Low Carb Dishes In St. Louis

By Lisa Payne-Naeger St. Louisans are increasingly health conscience, but they don’t want to give up the enjoyment of eating out. With the latest information we have about healthy eating, we know that carbs no longer have a place in our daily nutrition. So, what’s a person to do? Well, never fear. You can enjoy eating out and still stick to a low carb healthy diet at one of many of our local eateries.

Frida’s

622 North and South Road

University City, MO 63130

(314) 727-6500

www.fridasdeli.com In the heart of University City is a great vegetarian restaurant that bills itself as St. Louis’ premiere vegetarian destination. No sugar. No butter. No bull! Absolute music to the ears of anyone looking for low carb alternatives. Whether you eat in or carry out, there is a huge menu of tasty treats to enjoy without straying from you dietary commitments. Try their Southwestern Egg Salad Quesadilla or some delicious scratch made soups. Maybe a Mushroom Avocado Wrap is your favorite lunch time treat. Their selection is widely varied and all reasonably priced. They are vegan, gluten free, soy free, and more. So don’t delay. Take a trip to the loop and enjoy a meal at Frida’s.

Tree House

3177 Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 698-2100

www.treehousestl.com Did you think that going low carb meant you could never again enjoy spring rolls or crab cakes or fried green tomatoes? Guess again! At Tree House you can enjoy all those things and not leave the low carb diet. They have a full menu of vegetarian and vegan dishes that will absolutely make your mouth water. The dining experience at Tree House is quaint and casual. You can reserve your table on line and arrive ready to enjoy the best in low carb, vegetarian eats. Eating low carb and healthy is a pleasurable no brainer when you choose from their menu.

Cafe Natasha’s Persian Cuisine

3200 S. Grand Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 771-3411

www.cafenatasha.com Since 1982 a small mom and pop cafeteria grew to a great restaurant that serves exquisite Persian cuisine. And enjoying Persian cuisine is an excellent chance to enjoy low carb delights with flair. Cafe Natasha's menu is loaded with mouthwatering dishes and tons of healthy choices for those with specific dietary needs. First, check out their gluten free menu. There are plenty of low carb choices there, like Chicken Shish Kabob, and Beef Shish Kabob. Add some variety and try the lamb, vegetarian and fish choices the too. All prepared with exotic spices and ingredients sure to satisfy. The vegan menu also has equally scrumptious entrees. The Vegan KooKoo Platter is a must try!

Everest Cafe

4145 Manchester Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 531-4800

www.everestcafeandbar.com Ok, so while you are completely focused on staying low carb and healthy, think about breaking out of what can be a restrictive and monotonous dietary routine to enjoy some Napalese, Korean and Indian food. These are some deliciously healthy, low carb eats. Yes, Everest Cafe is absolutely the place to go for a twist to a mundane low carb diets. The menu is loaded with cuisine from the Himalayas. They feature gluten free and vegetarian dishes with the authentic style of Nepali spices. Try Chicken Korma in its creamy sauce with onion, tomato and spices. Absolutely delicious.