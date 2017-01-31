Bus Passenger Who Helped Kansas City Bus Driver Honored

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas City man who used his cane to beat a man who was attacking a RideKC bus driver is being recognized for his actions.

Rodney Goldman, 56, said Monday he didn’t think twice before he jumped to the driver’s defense when a disturbed man was holding the female driver in a headlock early Saturday.

“I was just screaming and screaming,” bus driver Lynn Judge said. “I didn’t know if the guy had a knife or a gun. I didn’t know what he was going to do.”

Goldman beat the attacker until his cane broke and Judge was able to escape, the Kansas City Star reported.

“My adrenaline kicked in, and I did what I had to do,” Goldman said. “I just got my cane.”

Kansas City Area Transportation Authority officials on Monday presented Goldman two new canes, a lifetime bus pass and a thank-you card signed by several transit workers.

Since video footage of the bus attack has gone viral in the media, Goldman said many people have been recognizing him around town. According to him, motorists have honked their horns shouting, “Right on!” and a group of ladies even bought him a meal at Burger King.

Judge also thanked Goldman.

“I’m just really, really thankful for him, because he put my life first,” she said.

The motive for the attack is not clear. A suspect is in custody but prosecutors have not announced any charges.

“I’m going to be on the bus,” Goldman said. “And if it happens again, I’m going to do the same thing.”

