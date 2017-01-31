Downtown Violence May Drive Out Law Firm

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Walking toward the colorful balloons that mark the spot a where a man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting over the weekend – the managing partners of Brown and Crouppen say they are fed up.

The storied law firm with 200 employees at the Met Square Building, may leave downtown to escape violent crime.

Managing Partners Andy Crouppen and Ed Herman stood outside the Kiener Plaza Hooters, where a few nights earlier, a passing truck blasted away at a group of men, killing 28-year old rapper Lamarcus Turner and injuring two others.

“Honestly, literally as we walked up to you, we were discussing whether or not we need to move the entire business out to Clayton, Webster or Kirkwood,” Herman said. “That’s how seriously we’re taking it.”

Crouppen and Herman rattled off a list of half a dozen downtown shootings in the past year or so, saying that downtown is “not as safe as it was even two years ago.”

“Good luck finding a police officer downtown,” said Crouppen,”I went to an event at 6th and Washington a couple weeks ago, which is about three blocks from my office; and it was six o’clock in the evening, and I took an Uber to go three blocks because I felt unsafe.”

Brown and Crouppen is located on the 16th floor of the Met Square Building and is considered an anchor tenant downtown.

“We can point to five or six spots within a quarter mile of our office where people have been shot and killed,” Herman said.

Both men also expressed frustration with city hall and its failure to hire more police.

“People are talking about the next mayor of St. Louis and (they ask) who are you supporting, and the reality is, I will support whoever says, ‘I’m not going to do anything until I address crime.'” Crouppen said.

Asked what the next step is, Herman says they have an appointment later this week to look at possible properties outside of downtown.

