Harry Hamm: Marcus Theaters – Movies and A Lot More

Like many fields, the film exhibition business is undergoing a lot of changes. Consolidations and purchases have lessened the number of mid-sized or small film exhibitors. Profit margins have become such a challenge that only the larger players, with deeper pockets and more diversity, can navigate the business landscape successfully. That scenario is one of the primary reasons that St. Louis’ oldest chain of movie theaters, Wehrenberg Theaters, has recently been acquired by Milwaukee-based Marcus Theaters. Marcus is an 80-year-old company and the 4th largest chain of movie theaters in the United States, with 885 screens in 68 locations. They also operate Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a firm that owns and or operates 18 hotels, resorts and properties in nine states. This background gives Marcus significant depth in marketing to & serving the public.

Photo courtesy of Marcus Theaters

At the helm of Marcus Theaters is President & CEO Rolando Rodriquez, who also serves as Executive Vice-President of the Marcus Corporation.

“My competition in the St. Louis market is not the other movie theaters,” Rodriquez says. “My competition is every other venue consumers have to spend their money on entertainment, and that includes professional sports.”

Rodriquez sees the film exhibition business as a never-ending learning process. No longer is the question how many people can you jam into the theater, but instead a price-value equation that seeks, through major technical advances and greatly enhanced food & beverage option’s, to give consumers a communal experience of luxury and dining options that equate to the very best way to experience a motion pictures.

Says Rodriquez, “We feel we have a very good competitive proposition to offer. We like to act local and think local. We want our guests to come to our theaters in a greater frequency. It’s no longer is just about how many seats are in the theater.”

From a promotional standpoint, Marcus reaches out to the various demographics they serve with special offers each week. The “Young at Heart” program and “Student Days” offer inexpensive seats and even free popcorn. Their “Magical Movie Rewards” initiative, plus Loyalty Program coupled with their Dreamlounger Recliner Seats and Ultrascreen DLX presentation strive to give guests an experience that can’t be matched.

“I want our entire industry to do well,” says Rodriquez. “Our goal is to make going out to a movie more enjoyable than ever.