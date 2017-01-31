Historic Downtown Railroad Exchange Building Sold

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The historic Railway Exchange Building on Olive in downtown St. Louis has been sold.
The Sansone Group says Florida-based real estate group, Hudson Holdings LLC. has closed on the building for approximately $20 million.
The 1914 steel-frame building was the city’s tallest when it opened and remains the second-largest building in downtown St. Louis at 1.2 million square feet.
It was the long-time home to the flagship store of the Famous-Barr chain of department stores. It was also the headquarters of its parent company, May Department Stores — until the brand was bought by Macy’s and converted to a Macy’s store in 2006.
Macy’s sold the building in 2008 and closed the store in 2013.
